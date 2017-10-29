PIB in the eyes of Delta oil host communities

By Egufe Yafugborhi

THE major concern of oil host communities is how to gain direct benefits on revenue from oil and gas production in their respective domains as guaranteed by the law. They have been asking for this through calls for constitutional amendments that will enable them to receive 13 per cent Derivation directly and not through their state governments. They are also demanding that oil majors and marginal field operators cede equity shares to them.

Youth activist, Ese Komone, said: “We have repeatedly lamented that 13 per cent Derivation coming through the state governments never really gets to any state in full. Even the little that is released to the highly politicised state oil commissions most times find more expression in swelling the personal estates of political officeholders and members of the board than developing oil communities.”

Efe Okovwurie, Chairman, Urhobo chapter of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, said: “We have said the community interest in the PIB must guarantee equity holdings that allow host communities to share revenue and determine how to develop with it rather than the operators giving us beggarly boreholes and scholarships.

“The NASS is playing delay tactics with host community interests in the PIB. Back home we are already taking our destinies in our own hands and getting results with some of the operators, particularly the marginal field farmers.” He cited as an example, the Emu-Ebendu, in Kwale area, ENERGIA, a marginal field operator operating a GMoU that cedes 1.75 per cent of revenue to the host communities.

Chief Eric Sajini, Otota of Ukpedi Kingdom, Ughelli South council area, Delta State and immediate past Chairman of Otughievwen, co-host to Utorogun Gas Plant, said: “A fixed percentage share is a win-win for communities and oil companies, such that whether production volumes go up or down, oil price rises or drops, nobody is shortchanged. In this age in the industry, given the level of stakeholders awareness, we don’t see why the PIB should not guarantee this in the statutes.”

Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Mofe Pirah while lending credence to this community thinking, said the adoption of such measures by Seplat who bought Shell assets in Sapele area has established stability and given the host communities meaningful sense of belonging, such that the assets which were producing 30,000bpd at the time Shell divested from there are now moving in gradual progression towards 100,000bpd.

“Amidst threats to oil investments in other localities in Delta, Seplat’s assets and operations in Sapele have been running safe and sound because the host communities take ownership through the robust mutual trust and benefits between them and the company.

“Equity holding allowing us to share revenue, no matter how small the percentage is the nucleus of oil communities demand on the PIB. Beyond that, we want the 13 per cent Derivation paid directly to communities and not through the states which divert them in extraneous courses that instigate tension and agitations in the communities,” he said.

The post PIB in the eyes of Delta oil host communities appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

