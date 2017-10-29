Pinnick congratulates Dikko on FIFA job

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Friday congratulated NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman Shehu Dikko, after the soft –spoken administrator and marketing and strategic development expert was appointed a Member of the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee.

FIFA ratified the appointment of Dikko at its Council meeting held Friday, 27th October 2017 in Calcutta, India.

Dikko’s appointment made him the third Nigerian to be appointed into a FIFA Committee this year, after Pinnick himself was enlisted into the influential Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions and former Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Ayotunde Philips was elected Member of the FIFA Ethics Committee (Adjudicatory Council).

“It has been a glorious year for Nigerian Football. We have qualified for the FIFA World Cup with remarkable ease, much more comfortably than anyone could have imagined after the group phase draw.

We qualified for the CHAN. Now, we have people in very important positions in world football, signifying global reckoning, and it is a thing of absolute joy.

“Shehu (Dikko) fully deserves his appointment. He has been doing excellent job as Chairman of LMC and as 2nd Vice President and Chairman of the NFF Marketing, Sponsorship and Television Advisory Committee, as well as the NFF Strategy Committee.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

