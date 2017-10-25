Plateau Utd Bid For Osanga, Kalu, Henlong

Plateau United has put in a bid for five players including FC IfeanyiUbah’s King Osanga and the duo of Rangers Charles Henlong and Orji Okagbue Kalu. This is as Ammeh Wilfred has reported handed a request to leave Niger Tornadoes to a yet to be named Football Academy.

Plateau United emerged champions of the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), beating MFM and Enyimba international to second and third places, respectively. The Jos side will be joined by MFM to represent Nigeria in the 2018 CAF Champions League.

The bid which has been logged in the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS) is awaiting response from the respective clubs or clearance from the Football Federation depending on the individual player’s status.

Henlong joined Rangers from Kano Pillars at the start of last season having moved to Kano following the expulsion of Giwa FC from the league.

Also on the league champions radar are Chinedu Udechukwu of Katsina United and Raphael Ayagwa from Lobi Stars.

The transfer window opened in September and will close in November.