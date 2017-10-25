PLSG decries increase of women in drug abuse, child trafficking

Plateau Government on Wednesday expressed concern over increasing number of women in drug abuse and child trafficking-related issues in the state.

Mrs Rufina Gurumyen, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social development, made this known at Stakeholders’ Validation workshop in Jos.

The workshop was organised by the UN to review and adopt the Plateau State Action Plan (SAP) on UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325.

The commissioner, represented by Mrs Hassana Ayika, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said suspected drug abusers were main culprits in the trafficking of children.

She also said that there was a spillover of terrorists activities, proliferation of firearms and armed robbery cases in the state, resulting in women and girls being kidnapped.

Gurumyen said “these activities have adverse effects on women and children, who are one of the most vulnerable groups in the society.

“If women were optimally engaged in peace building process, there may not be crisis in Plateau.”

She, however, stressed the need to enlighten and engage women to identify early warning signs of crisis to forestall its occurrence.

The commissioner said that emerging issues affecting women posed threat to the progress of the state.

She added that “participants of this workshop should, therefore, ensure that the SAP on UNCSR incorporated women engagement in governance, their numbers increased and extended in traditional council in various communities in Plateau.

“The plan should also provide enabling environment for women to actively participate in the forth coming local government polls in Plateau.”

In her remarks, Ms Sewuese Surma, the UN Women Gender and Technical Advisor in Plateau, said the objective of the workshop was to ensure that women rights were protected and promoted in peace and security plan in Plateau.

She said validation was necessary to capture and bridge the identified gaps and emerging security challenges in Plateau, which was not previously captured in the 2015 Plateau SAP.

Mrs Fatima Suleiman, the Coordinator, Women Peace and Security Network (WPSN), stressed the need to establish desk officers for women and children in all organisations.

UNSCR 1325 is basically on gender parity at all levels of decision making among, others.

NAN

The post PLSG decries increase of women in drug abuse, child trafficking appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

