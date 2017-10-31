Pochettino confident Kane will face Real – Vanguard
The Express Tribune
Pochettino confident Kane will face Real
Vanguard
Mauricio Pochettino is confident Harry Kane will be fit for Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League showdown with Real Madrid after the England striker took part in training on Tuesday. Harry Kane. Kane missed Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United …
