Pochettino: Kane Could Be Fit Enough For Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping Harry Kane will be in top condition, ahead of their UCL clash against Real Madrid.

The England international was unavailable for the 1-0 loss to Manchester United, due to an injury and Pochettino is not keen on risking him.

Pochettino is however, hoping that his star man, Harry Kane can recover from his thigh strain.

“With the doctors and the player, we will take the best decision for everyone,” said Pochettino.

“It’s not the last game or the final where you would say, ‘OK, after that it’s holidays’.

“We must analyse and take the best decision for everyone.

“We will assess him and then we will make the best decision. My feeling is good. But it’s not my feeling, it’s Harry Kane’s feeling.”

