Pochettino: Kane Could Miss United Match

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted at the possibility of Harry Kane missing the match against United on Ssturday.

The England international striker was rested for the match against West Ham in the EFL Cup, and Tottenham surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2.

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” Pochettino told beIN Sports when asked if Kane would face United after Spurs surrendered a 2-0 half-time lead against West Ham.

“We need to assess the team because we were forced to rotate for different reasons and we’ll see what happens in the next few days.”

