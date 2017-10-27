Pages Navigation Menu

Pochettino: Mourinho Is One Of The Best

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

Mauricio Pochettino says he has no hard feelings towards Manchester United boss, José Mourinho and rates him as one of the best.

Manchester United and Tottenham are level on 20 points going into an eagerly awaited clash on Saturday between them.

Pochettino has registered his anger against Mourinho, after the Portuguese was seen hugging and laughing with Dier after last season’s loss to United.

Pochettino accused Mourinho of putting Dier “in a compromising position” but, speaking at a news conference ahead of Saturday’s game, he insisted the affair had long since been put to bed.

“That is a thing that is in the past,” said the Spurs boss, who will be without top scorer Harry Kane against United due to a hamstring injury.

“I was honest. My relationship with him is very good, we are in contact. That was only one situation, a small one. It is not an issue.

“I don’t like to speak about my book because it is in the past. The book only tried to show how difficult it is for every manager. Not only me. The intention is a book that can help a lot of people understand how our life is.

“You can read in my book how he is, for me, one of the best managers in the world – admired like [Pep] Guardiola. I am not perfect, I am human too.”

