Pochettino Slams Complacent Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino has come to a conclusion that Tottenham were complacent against West Ham, losing 3-2 after going 2-0 up.

Tottenham raced to the lead in the first 45 minutes, with goals from Sissoko and Alli, before it all changed after the break.

Andre Ayew replied with two quick fire goals in the space of five minutes and Ogbonna sealed the win in the 70th minute anand Pochettino was unpleased with his men.

“Everyone can see the game,” Pochettino told Sky Sports. “The first half was easy, we scored two goals and the game looked over.

“In the second half there was a lack aggression, the game was completely different and we conceded three goals in 15 minutes.

“That was the problem, it can happen in

90 minutes and when you are not on the same mental level, it’s difficult because you can concede one goal.

“Then, when the opponent has nothing to lose, they start to believe and then you concede again and suffer.

“That is not good, it’s a bad feeling. It’s true that it’s a different competition. It’s bad to lose, I’m not happy and the players are disappointed. It’s not a good feeling when you lose”

Pochettino added: “In the second half we should have approached the game like it was 0-0, but the second half was different. We conceded the way that is difficult to accept.

“We have to keep going. We have to understand that after Real Madrid and Liverpool it’s difficult to keep the motivation, it’s difficult to keep the energy.

“When you play a team who have a lot of quality but are down and receiving a lot of criticism, to give them the opportunity to come alive is disappointing.

“You have to be more mature when you’re 2-0 up.”

