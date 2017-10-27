Police abort Niger-Delta elders’ meeting

Leaders of the Niger Delta, under the auspices of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, have condemned the action of security operatives during their meeting in Port Harcourt. Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force took over the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, venue for the planned Chief Edwin Clark-led PANDEF, fourth quarter general meeting. […]

Police abort Niger-Delta elders’ meeting

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

