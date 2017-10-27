Police abort Niger-Delta elders’ meeting

Pages Navigation Menu

Leaders of the Niger Delta, under the auspices of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, have condemned the action of security operatives during their meeting in Port Harcourt. Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force took over the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, venue for the planned Chief Edwin Clark-led PANDEF, fourth quarter general meeting. […]

