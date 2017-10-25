Police arrest 31 suspects for various crimes in Edo

The new Commissioner of Police for Edo, CP Babatunde Kokumo, said on Wednesday that the command had arrested 31 suspects for various offences in the last three days.

Kokumo, who took over on Monday, made this known in Benin during his maiden news briefing.

He said that seven of the suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of a University of Benin Professor, Paul Otasowie.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Otasowie was murdered on Oct. 4 at his residence on Ekenwa Road, Benin, by unidentified gunmen.

He also said that a syndicate that specialises in robbing filling station was also busted as well as five armed robbery suspects and some suspected kidnappers.

The police commissioner said that the suspects would be charged to court within the shortest possible time on completion of investigation.

He also said that, henceforth, the command under his leadership would have zero tolerance for corruption.

He, however, said that the command would begin by first cleaning it’s house, by ensuring that no bailable suspect was made to pay any money for bail.

Kokumo said his leadership in the State would not tolerate officers collecting money from suspects, saying ” We will ensure total abhorrence for corruption “.

The CP also said that the command would not tolerate human right abuse as his leadership would ensure the Human Rights activists and organisations were accorded huge respect.

He gave assurance that the command would adopt effective strategies in fighting crime in the state.

The police boss explained that the command was presently carrying out crime profiling to enable the command approach the various crimes strategically.

He said his mission in the state was to work and work hard to ensure that crime was reduced to the bearest minimum.

He further assured the people that the command would fight crime in the State with all seriousness as well as partner with communities and sister security agencies.

Kokumo also promised that the command would ensure constant media briefing on activities, achievements and successes recorded by the police in the state. (NAN)

