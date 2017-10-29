Police Arrest 4 Suspects For Gang-raping Nursing Mother

BY Nosa Eresoyen, Asaba

Anti-Robbery Policemen attached to the Delta State Police Command Asaba have arrested a 4 suspect for allegedly raping a mother of three after robbing her including others in the area.

The Police Image Maker in the state, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists yesterday, said the suspects on Thursday during wee hours raided the nursing mother (name withheld) and others’ phones in the area after she was allegedly raped.

DSP Aniamaka said that the suspects currently being detained, confessed to the crime upon interrogation, adding that they would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

Meanwhile, investigation revealed that the armed bandits during their operation, subjected the nursing mother’s husband to punitive punishment after allegedly tying his hand in one of rooms where he was locked up before executing their evil action the wife.

Like a mild drama, the housewife further investigation revealed, was allegedly raped under gruesome and at gunpoint the presence of her children who were reportedly ordered to face the ground.

The hoodlums were said to have carted away handsets, laptops, unspecified amount of money including caught up with them when the Police Anti-Robbery Patrol Team ran into them in their vehicle, and upon searched, they recovered four cut to size guns including hundreds of handsets.

In another development, an early morning fire has gutted a popular mobile phone shop with N6million located around police station junction Awka. Reports said that the fire outbreak destroy all the goods in the shop as it was blamed on electrical fault.

The shop owner, Udoka Francis who spoke to our reporter on telephone said despite all efforts by neighbours, the fire could not be put out, adding: “I just recently stocked my shop with goods worth N2million, and my wife recently delivered of a baby boy, where do I start from now, no hope for me again”.

It was gathered that two N-power tablets belonging to a couple in the area were also lost to the inferno which reportedly started around 1am while two other shops before the victim’s own were lucky not to have been affected.