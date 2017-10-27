Police arrest 4 suspects over Ogba zoo kidnapping

The Edo State Police have arrested four suspected kidnappers who abducted one Mr Andy Ehanire, the manager of Ogba Zoo and Nature park, in Benin. They allegedly killed three policemen in the operation. DAILY POST had reported the incident last month However, the suspects who had collected N25 million and $100,000 as ransom were arrested […]

