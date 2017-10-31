Police Arrest 66 Minors In Bayelsa

Independent Newspapers Limited

Yenagoa – The police high command in Bayelsa State has expressed concern over the increasing number of minors involved in criminal activities in the state. Briefing journalists in his office on Tuesday in Yenagoa, the state commissioner of police, Mr …

Bayelsa Police arrest 66 teenagers, 16 suspected robbers, cultists The Nation Newspaper



all 3 news articles »