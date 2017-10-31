Police Arrest 66 Minors In Bayelsa – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Police Arrest 66 Minors In Bayelsa
Independent Newspapers Limited
Yenagoa – The police high command in Bayelsa State has expressed concern over the increasing number of minors involved in criminal activities in the state. Briefing journalists in his office on Tuesday in Yenagoa, the state commissioner of police, Mr …
Bayelsa Police arrest 66 teenagers, 16 suspected robbers, cultists
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!