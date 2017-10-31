Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest Ivorian over sale of assault rifle – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Police arrest Ivorian over sale of assault rifle
Ghana News Agency
Kumasi, Oct 31, GNA – An Ivorian, Amadu Yakubu, has been arrested and detained by the police in Kumasi over alleged sale of an AK assault rifle. Also held are his two Ghanaian accomplices, Mahama Abubakari and Ibrahim Owusu Sekyere. Assistant …

