Police arrest Ivorian over sale of assault rifle

Ghana News Agency

Kumasi, Oct 31, GNA – An Ivorian, Amadu Yakubu, has been arrested and detained by the police in Kumasi over alleged sale of an AK assault rifle. Also held are his two Ghanaian accomplices, Mahama Abubakari and Ibrahim Owusu Sekyere. Assistant …



and more »