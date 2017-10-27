Police arrest kidnappers Edo Zoo boss, recover part of N61m ransom

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Operatives of the Edo state police command have arrested four members of the kidnap gang that abducted the Managing Director of Ogba Zoo and Nature Park, Dr. Andy Ehanire. They were arrested in Sapele and other communities in Delta State.

