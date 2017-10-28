Police arrest kidnappers of Ogba Zoo boss

…Arrests of Kidnappers, Otasowie’s Murderers Justify Our Insistence on New CP, Says Obaseki

Less than two weeks after the Manager of Ogba Zoo and Nature Gardens, Andy Ehanire who spent almost three weeks with his kidnappers, was released, four of the suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the police.

The kidnappers killed three policemen on routine duty at the zoo. The suspects were arrested in Sapele and the sum of N800, 000 was found with one of the wives of the suspects.

The kidnappers were said to have collected N61 million as ransom before Ehanire, who is the younger brother of the minister of state for health was released. They were said to have first collected N25 million and then another $1,000.

This development was confirmed by the Edo State police spokesperson, Moses Nkombe, who said the police is still on the trail of other fleeing suspects.

Narrating how Ehanire was abducted, one of the suspected kidnappers whose recording at the police station has gone viral said they earlier attempted to carry out the abduction twice but were prevented by the presence of policemen.

He said it was the third attempt that they shot the three policemen and took their target away through the waterways.

