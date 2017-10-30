Police Arrest Mother, 23, For Dumping A day-Old Baby In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old girl, Gambo Suleiman, who allegedly dumped a day-old baby boy near a house in Yauri, Kebbi.

An eye witness, Malam Musa Yauri, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yauri that the new born baby was found dumped behind a building at about 5 p.m. on Sunday evening.

“They have handed over the baby to the Yauri Local Government Authority, who in turn, handed over the baby to the Kebbi Orphanage Home, for proper care,” he said.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mustapha Suleiman, on Monday confirmed the incident, saying the baby’s mother had been arrested.

Yauri added that that the police have commenced investigation on the incident.

“Investigation by the police revealed that the suspect has not married,” he said.

He said that further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s action had begun.

Suleiman said that the suspect would be prosecuted after investigation. (NAN)