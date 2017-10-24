Police arrest robbery suspect, recover 3 stolen vehicles

By Joseph Undu

Operatives of the Lagos Police Command have arrested a robbery suspect, Onyekachi Osunkwo and recovered three stolen vehicles from him.

According to Police source, the suspect was arrested on the 25th September, 2017 following reliable information to the police that some group of armed robbers with four stolen vehicles were about taking them to the Eastern part of the country following which the operatives’ clampdown on them where the prime suspect was nabbed.

The source said: “Police got reliable information about some group of armed robbers and car snatchers who had in their possession four stolen vehicles and promptly mobilized to intercept the suspects which led to the arrest of Onyekachi Osunkwo and the recovery of three vehicles”

The recovered vehicles were according to the source are, a Toyota Siena Bus with registration number LSR 246 EL, Toyota Siena Bus with registration number EKY 434 CA and Toyota Corolla Salon Car with registration number APP 09 SN.

Confirming the story, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Acting CP Imohimi Edgal said the suspect will soon be charged to court as effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The post Police arrest robbery suspect, recover 3 stolen vehicles appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

