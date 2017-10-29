Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest suspected kidnap kingpin ‘Yahooze’ in Benue (photo)

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Benue State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnap and robbery kingpin named Monday Iorgougo, aka Yahooze, alleged to have masterminded several kidnap and robbery cases in the state, including the abduction of a female journalist. Iorgougo aka Yahooze, who was arrested with three members of his gang and an alleged female accomplice, was yesterday paraded […]

The post Police arrest suspected kidnap kingpin ‘Yahooze’ in Benue (photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.