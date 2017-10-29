Police arrest ‘Yahooze’, suspected kidnap kingpin, in Benue

BY PETER DURU, MAKURDI

Benue State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnap and robbery kingpin on wanted list, Monday Iorgougo, alias Yahooze, alleged to have masterminded several kidnap and robbery cases in the state, including the abduction of a female journalist.

Iorgougo, who was arrested with three members of his gang and an alleged female accomplice, was, yesterday, paraded alongside 25 other robbery and kidnap suspects by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bashir Makama, in Makurdi, the state capital.

Makama said, “Monday Iorgougo, alias Yahooze, was arrested at Mbalin Taraku, Gwer East local government area of the state. He alongside his gang have been terrorizing residents and motorists along the busy Aliade-Otukpo and Naka roads.

“Further investigation in their matter led to the arrest of one Mvendega Abu alias Wasco, Terver Tse alias Tor Tiv and Mrs. Katherine Ukolo wife of another kingpin, one Isaac Nenge alias Kasco of Bukan Koto in Nasarawa State.

“The suspects confessed to have carried out series of robberies, assassinations and kidnapping in Benue State, and also the kidnap of Mrs. Yuadoo Tor-Agbide of Radio Benue. Efforts are on to arrest fleeing members of the gang and their weapons”.

