Police Arrests 200 Cows Over Farmland Invasion

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Adamawa State Police Command has disclosed that its personnel arrested 200 cows for invading a farmland at Yolde-Pate in Yola South Local Government Area.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola, the state capital, the police spokesman, Othman Abubakar, said that the incident occurred on Saturday.

“In collaboration with the district and village heads in the area and timely intervention of police and other vigilante members, the situation is now under control,” Abubakar said.

He further lauded the affected farmers for exhibiting maturity by not taking the law into their own hands.

The police spokesman also commended the herdsmen for accepting responsibility for the destruction by their cattle and their commitment to pay for the damages.

He said the affected farmers have been shortlisted for possible compensation, while the arrested cattle were handed over to the District Head of Yolde Pate for safe keeping

