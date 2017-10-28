Police boss blows hot over personnel touching female breasts, private parts

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Mr. Lawan Ado, has vowed to dismiss any male policeman caught searching a female suspect. He lamented how personnel touch sensitive parts of females under the guise of conducting search. Ado was reacting to allegation by a lady, Kachi Zion, who accused four operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery […]

