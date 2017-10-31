Police bust criminal hideout in Fadeyi, recovers guns, live cartridges, AK47 magazine

By Ifeanyi Okolie & Hannah Oyelere

lagos—Operatives of the Intervention Squad of the Zone 2 Police Command, have busted a criminal hideout at Fadeyi area of Lagos State, which also serve as the branch office of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, recovering two pistols, a berretta and a locally made cut to size gun, 20 live cartridges, 30 9mm ammunition and an Ak-47 magazine.

Vanguard gathered that a suspect, identified as Tope Ogunkolade, who was described as the personal assistant to the Chairman of the Yaba and Jibowu Branch of NURTW, Oluwafemi Akinboyeku, also known as Jplung, was arrested by the Zone 2 operatives, following an intelligence report that he and members of his group were part of the gang that have been terrorizing Jibowu, Fadeyi, Mushin, Ikorodu Road and Shomolu areas of Lagos State.

Police sources alleged that Ogunkolade and members of his gang, who are currently on the run, have carried out several gang related killings and armed robberies around the areas for a long time and they have been placed on the police watch list.

A police source, who spoke to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the operatives of the intervention squad through intelligence gathered that Ogunkolade and members of his gang had concluded plans to attack and kill some members of a rival group in Fadeyi area of the state when he was arrested.

“After we arrested him at Fadeyi, and took him for interrogation, he confessed to us that he is a member of the group terrorizing the area. He took us to the NURTW Chairman’s office at No. 39 Isaac John, Street Fadeyi, Igbobi, Lagos where we recovered a berretta pistol, a locally made cut to size gun, 20 live cartridges, 30 9mm ammunition and an Ak-47 magazine.

“He also confessed that the arms and ammunition belongs to his boss and we are currently hunting for him, we learned he is out of the country.” the source disclosed .

While confirming the report, Spokesperson at the Zone 2 Police Command, SP Dolapo Badmus, disclosed that the matter is still under investigation as the operatives are still hunting for other members of the gang.

She added that Assistant Inspector General of Police in-charge-of Zone 2 Command, would parade the suspects before members of the public.

