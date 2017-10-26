Pages Navigation Menu

Police clash with supporters in Kenya Presidential re-run election

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

Kenyan police clashed with opposition supporters where burning barricades and gangs of youth prevented voting in some towns in an election re-run, seeking to challenge the credibility of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s expected victory. In the western city of Kisumu, stone-throwing youths heeding opposition leader Raila Odinga’s call for a voter boycott were met by live …

