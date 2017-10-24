Police Commissioner Says Davido Is Not Out Of The Water Yet Over Tagbo’s Death

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police has revealed that following the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, pop superstar Davido might not be totally free just yet over his alleged involvement in the death of Tagbo Umeike.

The Commissioner, Mr Imohinmi Edgal explained that the DPP report advised that more investigations be carried out on the matter to determine the involvement of all suspects which he said the police was still working on. As a result, the CP Edgal has ordered further investigations on Davido and his aides over the circumstance that led to the death of late Tagbo.

The police boss said the re-invitation of Davido had to do with fresh facts which he had denied, saying he didn’t know who took the deceased to the Island General Hospital and dumped him there. He added that Davido needed to explain why he denied knowing who took the deceased to the hospital, whereas he was the person that directed his driver and escort to take the deceased to the hospital and abandon him there.

CCTV camera footage showed the vehicle that brought the deceased to the hospital and according to the police boss, the same vehicle was traced to Davido’s house in Lekki Phase one.

According to the autopsy report, the late Tagbo died of suffocation and CCTV footage from where they all hung out together captured the deceased taking huge volumes of alcohol with Davido and their friends.

The investigation is expected to take a longer period before a conclusive report can be released.

