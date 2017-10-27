Police nab 15 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers

The police on Friday in Rijani, Kaduna State, paraded 15 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers who were in possession of fire arms.

The Force Spokesman, CSP. Jimoh Moshood, paraded the suspects before newsmen.

Moshood said that the first group of the suspects comprised six persons who killed a lawyer, Mr Sheriiff Yazid, and kidnapped his wife along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

He said that the woman, who was released by the hoodlums after collecting a ransom, identified them.

He said that items recovered from the suspects included: one AK 47 rifle, a motorcycle used for carrying their victims, cutlasses, sticks and charms.

The force spokesman said the second group of nine suspects was arrested on Oct. 25 by the Special Intelligence Response Team after carrying out several operations.

Moshood said items recovered from them included: AK 47 rifle, a pump action gun, a Toyota Hummer bus used for operation, pairs of military uniform, 20 rounds of AK 47 ammunition and cutlasses.

He said the suspects confessed to several kidnap and armed robberies along the Abuja-Kaduna- Kano highway.

“Investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large. All suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation,” he said.

He said that kidnappers on the road had adopted a new strategy by moving from Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi to Kaduna to carry out their nefarious acts.

Moshood said that the security operatives had also adopted new strategies which had resulted in the arrest of the suspects.

He said that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, had directed Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police in zones and commands, to beef up security in their areas.

“The ongoing raids on criminal hideouts will be sustained throughout the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the force had on July 25 commenced ‘Operation Absolute Sanity’ on the highway to check the incessant cases of kidnap and armed robbery.

The operation complements the one on ground by now jointly carried out by the police and the military.

On July 31 the police arrested 31 suspects at Katari and 40 others on Aug. 3 at Rijana both located along the highway.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

