Police officers protest kidnap of Rwandan nationals charge – The Observer
|
The Observer
|
Police officers protest kidnap of Rwandan nationals charge
The Observer
Up to nine people including senior army officers, a Rwandan and Congolese nationals are facing two counts of kidnap of two Rwandan political asylum seekers/refugees, who they forcibly returned to Rwanda in 2013. The suspects are chargedhe General …
Uganda charges 2 police over Rwandan refugee's kidnapping
Seven police officers charged with kidnap
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!