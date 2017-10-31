Pages Navigation Menu

Police rescue abducted Chinese man

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An abducted Chinese identified as, Lee Xian Qiang has been rescued by the Ogun State Police Command. According to reports, Lee was kidnapped by six armed men at Ogere area along Lagos- Ibadan Expressway at about 5pm on Monday while he was on his way to Abeokuta from Kogi State. The state Police Public Relations …

