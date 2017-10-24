Police sack 10, sanction 20 personnel from Enugu, Lagos, Abuja, Ogun over corruption

The Nigeria Police Force, says it has sanctioned 20 personnel involved in corruption between Jan. 2016 and Jun. 2017 in four states.

A report obtained from the Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit by NAN indicated that those sanctioned served in Enugu, Abuja, Ogun and Lagos commands.

It indicated that 10 policemen were dismissed during the period, one given severe reprimand, one demoted, and eight given other forms of punishment.

The report showed that 4, 342 complaints were received by the unit during the period under review, out of which 3,602 were amicably resolved and 318 pending.

It added that 422 complaints received by the unit were discovered to be false.

According to the report, the 106 distress calls received by the unit during the period under review were not part of the complaints captured in the report.

The unit was established in November 2015 to receive and resolve cases of professional misconduct brought against police personnel.

The post Police sack 10, sanction 20 personnel from Enugu, Lagos, Abuja, Ogun over corruption appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

