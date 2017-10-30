Police say public uncooperative in sharing information in Rivers

The Police Command in Rivers has alleged that the public is uncooperative in sharing information that could lead to arrest of criminals.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Monday.

NAN reports that the command had in September declared eight young men wanted in connection with killings in Mgbuoshimi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

“The earlier the eight wanted persons are withdrawn from the public, the better and safer for the society.

“The public is not cooperative with the police in information sharing.

“Modern policing is intelligence-driven.

“We appeal to the public to share information with the command to arrest the eight declared persons wanted.

“The public should see the police as partners in crime control and prevention.

“The police personnel are not spirit to be everywhere and know all the happenings, hence the introduction of community policing,” he said.

The spokesman said that wherever the suspects were hiding – house, uncompleted building, forest, was owned by somebody and appealed for information-sharing.

He assured the public that such security information would be treated with confidentiality to protect the life of the informant. (NAN)

The post Police say public uncooperative in sharing information in Rivers appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

