Police seek support of FUT Minna on improved policing

The Coordinator, Police Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit in Minna, DSP Ernest Aniagu, has called for the support of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna for better policing.

A statement by Mrs Lydia Legbo, Public Relations Officer of FUT in Minna on Saturday, said the coordinator made the call during a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Musbau Akanji.

The coordinator said the visit was to present some publicity materials to the Vice-Chancellor on how the public could report unethical and corrupt practices by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The move is to ensure that all forms of corruption were checked in any command,’’ he said.

He advised the public not to take to self help when they were not satisfied with an encounter with police officers, but they should contact the unit.

According to him, the unit calls lines and social media platforms are available 24 hours for resolution of cases of misconduct and other required actions.

He said that the unit could be reached on 08057000001 and 08057000002 toll-free.

Other platforms are www.facebook.com/ PolicePCRRU, twitter handle: @PoliceNG_PCRRU and 08057000005 for WhatsApp.

Akanji commended the Police for ensuring security of lives and property in the country, assuring the delegation that the posters would be placed at strategic places and important offices in the university.

The unit was established in November 2015 to receive and resolve cases of professional misconduct brought against police personnel.

