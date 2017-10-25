Pages Navigation Menu

Police set up vandalism unit

Police set up vandalism unit
Vanguard
ABUJA—THE Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Tuesday, set up a special police operation team to tackle electricity vandalism in Abuja, Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa states, following the increasing activities of electricity vandals across the country.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

