Police set up vandalism unit – Vanguard

ABUJA—THE Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Tuesday, set up a special police operation team to tackle electricity vandalism in Abuja, Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa states, following the increasing activities of electricity vandals across the country.
