Police set up vandalism unit

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Tuesday, set up a special police operation team to tackle electricity vandalism in Abuja, Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa states, following the increasing activities of electricity vandals across the country.

Ibrahim Idris, IGP

Speaking while inaugurating the special police team known as Anti-Electricity Vandalism Response Squad, AEVRS, in Abuja, Idris disclosed that over N500 million was lost by Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, following the activities of vandals in Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi and Niger, since January.

The police boss also revealed that 233 cases, arising from vandalism, were recorded in the area during the same period.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of AEDC, Ernest Mupwaya, disclosed that the company spent N195 million to replace vandalised items during the period.

