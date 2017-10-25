Police set up vandalism unit

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Tuesday, set up a special police operation team to tackle electricity vandalism in Abuja, Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa states, following the increasing activities of electricity vandals across the country.

Speaking while inaugurating the special police team known as Anti-Electricity Vandalism Response Squad, AEVRS, in Abuja, Idris disclosed that over N500 million was lost by Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, following the activities of vandals in Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi and Niger, since January.

The police boss also revealed that 233 cases, arising from vandalism, were recorded in the area during the same period.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of AEDC, Ernest Mupwaya, disclosed that the company spent N195 million to replace vandalised items during the period.

The post Police set up vandalism unit appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

