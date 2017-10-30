Police to quiz Omisore over 2014 assault on Adeleke

•It’s a sinister plot, says senator

Osun State Police Command has invited Senator Iyiola Omisore, over an alleged assault reported to the command by the late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke in 2014.

In a letter titled “Invitation to Police station” dated October 20, Omisore is expected to meet with Deputy Commissioner of Police (State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence department.)

The letter signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Umege Uzochukwu read: “You are invited to meet with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in connection with a case of assault occasioning harm reported by the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke against you.

Looking forward to seeing you on the 27th day of October, 2017 at about 1200hrs please” But it was learnt that Omisore did not honour the invitation on Friday.

In a statement yesterday, Omisore said he received “the very curious but interesting invitation”

He added: “We all know that as Nigerians we are living in a very interesting time. The culture now is to source for scapegoats in members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for every inaction of government. The tragic instance in which the late former Osun State governor, a distinguished senator of the Federal Republic, died is still fresh in our memories, particularly the controversy that his death generated across the nation.

“Therefore, I want the public to know about the plot and keep them informed about this sinister plan, which I believe is just unfolding, against myself, some other members of the opposition and even the good memory Osun people cherish about Senator Adeleke.”

The post Police to quiz Omisore over 2014 assault on Adeleke appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

