Policeman attacks immigration officer, breaks jaw, tooth

Roland Oibe, a 32-year-old official of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Benue State Command, Roland Oibe, has been hospitalized losing his tooth and breaking his jaw in an attack allegedly initiated by a Policeman in the state who fled after the incident. It was gathered that the Policeman who was alone on the road threw an […]

