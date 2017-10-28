Policeman shoots SS3 pupil dead in Bayelsa

A policeman identified as Corporal David Napoleon has shot a teenager, Tomizibe Johnson, to death in Bayelsa State. The incident reportedly occurred at 10pm on Thursday at Kpansia area of Yenagoa metropolis. Napoleon, attached to the Department of Operations at the state Police Command, was said to have shot dead Johnson, a Senior Secondary School […]

