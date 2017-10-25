Policeman shots farmer at his farm land

A farmer in Ubulu Uku community, Delta State, Ijeh Chukwuedo, is currently at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, after undergoing a surgery to remove bullets allegedly lodged in his stomach and thigh. The 23-year-old was reportedly returning home from his farm on Sunday when a drunken policeman, identified simply as Sergeant Emeka, gunned him down …

The post Policeman shots farmer at his farm land appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

