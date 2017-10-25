Pages Navigation Menu

Policeman shots farmer at his farm land

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

A farmer in Ubulu Uku community, Delta State, Ijeh Chukwuedo, is currently at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, after undergoing a surgery to remove bullets allegedly lodged in his stomach and thigh. The 23-year-old was reportedly returning home from his farm on Sunday when a drunken policeman, identified simply as Sergeant Emeka, gunned him down …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

