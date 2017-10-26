Polio Cases Decrease By 90% In Africa –WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it recorded more than 90 per cent decrease in polio outbreak in Africa in 2012.

WHO’s Coordinator in Plateau State, Basi Wadzin, made this known during the polio vaccine administration to children at the Primary Health Care Centre in Jos North Local Government organised by Rotary Club, District 9125.

The official said globally between 1,000 and 350,000 cases of polio outbreaks were recorded annually in the 80’s and that Nigeria had been certified polio free for almost two years until another outbreak in 2016 in some remote and insecure areas of Borno.

“We are hoping that at the end of 2019, Nigeria and Africa will be certified polio free and we will be able to reach inaccessible areas in the country.“We hope for the possibility to reach every child with concerted efforts from government and other donors and partners. “However, Polio vaccinators cannot reach everywhere because of security challenges and other factors but we believe with the efforts of security agencies we are working towards reaching everywhere,’’ he said.

