Political roles should be created for monarchs —Ogwu

By Tare Youdeowei

ABOH—Ajie John Ogwu, has said that political roles should be created for traditional rulers in view of their immense contributions to peace and progress at the grassroots level.

He made this known while speaking at the 44th anniversary of Obi of Aboh, His Highness, Macaulay Ogwu Olise Imegwu, at the headquarters of Ndokwa East LGA in Delta State.

The Port Harcourt based businessman said: “The Obi of Aboh is a man of peace who has attracted a lot of development to Aboh kingdom. The building of a general hospital, secondary schools, construction of Aboh road and other developmental activities in the community have all been under his reign. His strategic engagement with the youths and oil companies which had resulted in peaceful atmosphere for investment and development, as well as the absence of youth restiveness or the blowing of oil pipelines in Ndokwa nation, are part of the positive contributions of the Aboh monarch.

“Based on these achievements it would be a great disservice to the nation to limit the developmental efforts of the king to the local community. Youths, do well to imbibe the virtues of hard work, honesty and diligence which are the hallmarks of the Aboh king. We should continue to support the King in moving Aboh community forward so that more modern amenities can be attracted to the community.” Ogwu implored.

