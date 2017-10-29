Politicians argue votes from stations where IEBC has postponed balloting won’t change final tally – The Standard
Politicians argue votes from stations where IEBC has postponed balloting won't change final tally
NAIROBI, KENYA: Jubilee leaders at the Coast on Saturday urged the Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to declare President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner of the repeat presidential poll. The leaders said votes from the 3,635 polling stations where …
IEBC explains why Uhuru has more votes than the initially declared voter turn out
