…politics not an opportunity to amass wealth overnight – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that politics is public service and not an opportunity to amass wealth overnight.

The President made known in a statement by his Official Spokesperson, Garba Shehu he said:.. politics is public service and not an opportunity to amass wealth overnight at the expense of the ordinary people or the voters.

Buhari in the statement urged politicians and younger citizens in particular to emulate Alhaji Musa’s virtuous life of integrity, selflessness and patriotism in order to make Nigeria achieve progress.

The post …politics not an opportunity to amass wealth overnight – Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

