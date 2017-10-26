Polls open in Kenya election re-run

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Kenya | 0 comments

Polls opened in Kenya’s contentious election re-run Thursday morning, with the country tense after weeks of protests and political turmoil. The re-run comes after the Supreme Court threw out the results of August elections – won by incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta – finding them “neither transparent nor verifiable.” Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who initially demanded the fresh election, said he is not contesting the new polls as his demands for electoral reform were not met.

