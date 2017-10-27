Poly student jailed 4 years for rape

A Plateau Polytechnic student, Musa Nyam will be out of school in the next 48 months and be behind bars following his conviction for raping a girl at a birthday bash. A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama gave the verdict on Friday after Nyam pleaded guilty to the charge of rape. He had invited a 23-year-old girl to his house for a birthday party before he sexually assaulting her, the prosecution said.

