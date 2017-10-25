Pages Navigation Menu

Popular TV Presenter Cynthia Kamalu is getting Married – Se Their Pre-wedding Photos

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

EbonyLife TV presenter Cynthia Kamalu is having her traditional wedding this Saturday. The bride-to-be shared her pre-wedding photos on her Instagram page, announcing her wedding ceremony. See her pre-wedding photos below;    

