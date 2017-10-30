Pages Navigation Menu

Popular Warri Pastor Gifts His Wife N30million For Her Birthday (Photos)

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Anthonia Fufeyin, the wife of the General Overseer of Mercyland Church Warri, Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin got N30million from him as her birthday gift. Photos of the gift session shared on the preacher’s official Facebook handle came with this caption; “The Bible admonishes us in Ephesians 5:25 “Husbands Love your Wife even as …

