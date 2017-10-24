Popular Yoruba actor, Tunde Owokoniran and wife welcome a baby girl
Popular Yoruba actor, Tunde Owokoniran and his US-based wife, Oluwatunmise have welcomed their first child, a daughter. Tunde announced this via his Instagram page today, sharing a photo of them cuddling their baby girl after she was born. See his post below… Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog
The post Popular Yoruba actor, Tunde Owokoniran and wife welcome a baby girl appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!