Port Harcourt 1st Son Ducan Mighty Celebrates his Birthday with Dope Photo

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Port Harcourt First son Duncan Mighty is plus one today, he shared the photos to mark the day, And less i forget he just finished building a Classic Club and Music studio at Along Choaba road, PH, If you see it you’ll know.. Happy birthday to him.. see another below!   Source : Ebiwalismoment

