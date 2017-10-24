Potato Potahto Premieres At The Chelsea Film Festival | Bags 4 Awards At The Toronto Nollywood International Film Festival

Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s Potato Potahto, the first Nollywood film to ever premiere at the Chelsea Film Festival in New York, premiered on 21st October and had in attendance Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Ken Attoh, Joselyn Dumas and Nikki Samonas.

72 short films from 19 countries were screened at the 5th edition of the festival which was founded by Ingrid Jean-Baptiste. A day before this premiere, the movie bagged four awards at the inaugural edition of the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada. Awards received include Best Feature Film (Nollywood), Best Costume, Special jury awards for best actor (OC Ukeje) and Best Actress (Joselyn Dumas).

Potato Potahto tells the story of a divorced couple whose plans to share their matrimonial home results in chaos after the husband, Tony (OC Ukeje), brings in an attractive female house help. When his ex-wife, Lulu (Joselyn Dumas), then hires an attractive young man to help her out, a roller coaster ride of laughter, jealousy and tears ensues.

Already screened at five other international festivals, including the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and the Durban Urban Film Festival, Potato Potahto is a collaboration between Ascend Studios, 19 April Entertainment, Virgo Sun Ltd, Lufodo Productions and WB Entertainment.

The movie is set for release in Nigeria and South Africa on the 24th of November and Ghana on the 30th of November

