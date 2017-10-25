Power Uti arraigned before court for murder

Popular Nigeria wrestler, John Uti, aka Power Uti, has been arraigned before an Ebute-Meta Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing and locking up his wife’s corpse at their residence on Oremeji Street, in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State. Uti is been arraigned on two counts of murder and disrespect for a corpse, which the police …

The post Power Uti arraigned before court for murder appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

